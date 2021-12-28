WAUKESHA
Christine 'Chris' Zarnsy
June 22, 1954 — Dec. 23, 2021
Chris was born on June 22, 1954 and passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the age of 67. Christine is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Tim) Michael; son, Matthew (Jennifer) Johnson; grandchildren, Brian and Alec Hammersly, Kimberly (Sean) Eskridge, Matthew Michael, Ellie Johnson, Louisa and Sam Almer. She is also survived by siblings Bruce (late Linda) Zarnsy, Pamela (Randy) Hebert, April Zarnsy, stepbrother David (Nancy) Simmerman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and her cat, Ems.
Chris was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (nee Schneider) Simmerman; stepfather, Edward Simmerman; and father, Eugene Zarnsy, and stepmother, Naomi Zarnsy.
Chris retired from Eaton in 2017 after 40-plus years. She put her heart and soul into her hobbies of birding, quilting, ancestry, and gardening. Her creativity showed in every quilt and wall hanging she made. Chris was also a great baker and loved making recipes that had passed down through the generations.
Chris’s generous nature prompted her to have her mother, Pat, move in with her 12 years ago. Pat and Chris were great friends and enjoyed each other’s company up until Pat’s passing in 2018.
Visitation will be held TODAY, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (corner of Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HAWS of Waukesha County or ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice.
The family would like to thank the Froedtert Cancer Center, Froedtert Center for Advanced Care and ProHealth Home Hospice staff for the love and kindness they provided to Chris during her battle with cancer.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.