AURORA, Colo.
Christine Exner Horton
July 24, 1958 - May 5, 2021
Christine Exner Horton of Aurora, Colorado, formerly of Waukesha, died on May 5, 2021. Chris or Chrissie was born on July 24, 1958, to Albert Charles and Norma Mae (Slack) Exner; with her birth, she completed the family of six. Chris spent her formative years in Waukesha attending Waukesha schools before moving to Colorado in her early 20s.
For over thirty-five years, Chris was a creative and talented beautician in the Aurora area. Cooking, sewing, antiquing and traveling - especially back to Wisconsin to see family - were some of her favorite pastimes. Talking to strangers and finding out their stories was something Chris enjoyed. She was upbeat, fun, spontaneous, and loved to laugh. Her big heart was available to others experiencing challenges. Loved by her family and friends, Chris will be deeply missed.
Chris is survived by her son, Garret (Niki) Horton, and her grandchildren, Easton and Haisley of Parker, Colorado; her parents, Albert and Norma Exner; sister, Susan Exner Ruf; and brothers, A. Charles (Margaret) Exner and Thomas (Julie) Exner. Chris was a special aunt to Margaret Ruf (Alex) Keresztes, Thomas (Allison) Exner, Daniel (Elaine) Exner, Abby Exner (Michael) Spittler, Sarah Exner (Robert) Horner and Tyler Exner. She is further survived by Luciana, Elena and Mariana Keresztes, Ellie and Ben Spittler, and Bobby and Samantha Horner. The family would like to thank Mark Lasley, her best friend, for his care and support of Chris.
Private family services were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.