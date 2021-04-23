WAUKESHA
Christine K. ‘Chris’ Whitstone
Christine K. “Chris” Whitstone, nee Litt, 77, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family April 6, 2021.
Chris was born to the late Leonard J. and Kasmira (nee Krukowski) Litt in Waukesha, in her childhood home, which her grandfather Vincent Krukowski built.
She dedicated her entire life to her family. Whether it was her parents, siblings, husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren or nieces and nephews, Chris loved and lived her life fully for her family. She married the love of her life, her childhood sweetheart, the late Richard F. Whitstone. From that love came three children Rick (Lori), Debbie (Mark) Kusch and Phill (Pattie); and 12 grandchildren, Rachel (Wayne) Treep, Emily (Paul) Mainz, Amber, Kelly (Steve) Hansen, Amy (Jon) Baran, Kevin, AmyLee (Jeremy) Disler, Michael (Jamie), James, Angela, Alison (Megan) Whitz, and Danial; and from that, 16 great-grandchildren.
Chris was extremely creative and talented. She enjoyed building things, woodworking and painting many wood craft pieces. She loved sewing, gardening, puzzles and playing games with her children and grandchildren; whether it was board games, card games or carnival games, her enthusiasm for family fun and togetherness was evident. Dick and Chris, together, shared a love of ‘50s music. Especially when he would sing to her in his early years as the original lead singer of the Waukesha rock band, ElRey & the Nightbeats. She also dedicated much of their 46 years together as a supportive co-owner of Colony Camera Shop in Wauwatosa.
She was a wonderful, loving, wife, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. She will be sorely missed. Her love will live on in all she knew and touched.
Chris is survived by her siblings Sandra (the late Robert) McCartan, Beverly (the late Guy) Malchow, Leonard V. (Barbara) Litt and many other relatives.
In addition, she was proceeded in death by her sister Shirley (the late Harvey) Scheradella.
Due to the pandemic, a small family service was held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha on Tuesday, April 13, with Interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials can be made, in her name, to the charity of your choice.