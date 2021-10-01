MUKWONAGO
Christine Kay Mrioued
Nov. 14, 1955 — Aug. 25, 2021
Christine Kay Mrioued, 65, of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2021. Chris spent most of her life living in Waukesha. Chris was married to the love of her life, Abdelkader Mrioued, for just shy of 40 years. Chris and Abdelkader had three children and many grandchildren.
Just recently Chris retired from NewGencoat “GFG” in Sussex. She enjoyed her work as a mechanical engineer and project manager.
Chris’s passion’s in life were quilting, diamond dot painting and spending time with her family. Her sense of humor and joy would light up a room.
Chris was preceded in death by Abdelkader Mrioued (husband), Thami Mrioued (son), Helen Jankowski (mother), and many other family members.
Chris is survived by Alyia Schnitzler-Mrioued (daughter) and Taibi Mrioued (son) and her eight grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place on October 2 at a private residence, where we will continue to celebrate the beautiful person she was and that we will always remember.