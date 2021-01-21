Christopher Allyn Schuett
Nov. 16, 1998 - Jan. 17, 2021
Christopher Allyn Schuett, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2021. He was born in Waukesha on November 16, 1998, to Corey and Susan Schuett (nee Lauersdorf).
Chris worked at Cozy Nook Farm in Waukesha and absolutely loved his job there. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching sports, especially the Packers.
Chris is survived by his parents; his siblings Ashley and Kaitlin; his grandparents Gerald and Patricia Lauersdorf; aunts and uncles; as well as many other family and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Marty and Shirley Schuett; aunt Amy Lauersdorf; and uncles Tony Lauersdorf and Ray Luebke.
A special thank you to LeDonna Farms for treating Chris like their own for many years until Cozy Nook Farms became his family.
A Celebration of Life will take place on January 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 5066. A service will follow with Pastor Daniel Schmidt presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.