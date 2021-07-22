Christopher ‘Moe’ J. Multhauf
Christopher “Moe” J. Multhauf passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2021, at the age of 69. Moe was born in Oconomowoc on December 17, 1951, to Jerome and Carol Multhauf (nee Reitz).
Moe is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Linda; his beautiful children Samantha (Justin) Diderrich, Shannon and Adam; grandchildren, Caleb and Theo Diderrich and Hunter and Easton Multhauf; sister, Kathy (Greg) Potenberg; and will be missed by many other family and friends.
Moe was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Josh; and brother, Steven.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Moe’s name can be made to his family or the charity of your choice.
Per Moe’s wishes, there will be no services.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.