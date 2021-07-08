Chuck Muris
Chuck Muris was born in 1926 to Nancy and Ernest Muris in Chicago, Ill. After graduating from Marshall High School in 1944, he went into the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and enrolled at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, graduating in 1950 with a degree in civil engineering. He was recalled to naval service in 1951 during the Korean War. He earned a master’s degree in engineering administration from IIT in 1953. He worked for the Chicago Park District as a traffic engineer and was transferred to the city of Chicago in 1958 in the same capacity.
In 1953, he married Ruth Mortag and they had two children, David and Nancy. Ruth died in 1986 and he moved to Oconomowoc. He was a member of the First Congregational Church, where he served in various lay positions and sang in the choir. In 1988 he married Trudy Vilter.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Louise Auth (2004) and Blanche Coutts (2019); his first wife, Ruth (1988); his second wife, Trudy (2020); and his son-in-law, Jeff Bowers (2014). Other survivors include his grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Evans, Rachel (David) Capan and Jennifer (Matthew) Crooks; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Zoe Evans; as well as step-children, Scott (Susie) Vilter, Joan Vilter and Linda (Mark) Carlson; step-grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Gallman, Natalie (Kurt) Surdyk, Brian, Laura, Adam and Amy Carlson; as well as step-great-grandchildren, Vivian and Everett Gallman and Jack Surdyke.
A graveside celebration of Charles’ life will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at First Congregational UCC, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with Pastor Amy Drewa presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.