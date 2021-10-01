Clarence Prager
Clarence passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the age of 96 years. He was the beloved husband of Rhoda for 59 years (who preceded him in death in February 2019). Loving dad of Cindy (Chris) Krenke, Pamela (Mark) Dielehner and Steven (Janice) Prager; proud grandpa of Derrick and Cody and great-grandpa of Collette and Luna; and brother of Ruth (Francis) Rogers. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Louise; sister Janet; and brothers Edgar and Robert (Jeannine). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Clarence was a humble, gentle soul who enjoyed church fellowship, singing hymns and was an avid gardener selling at the Waukesha Farmers Market with a passion for the outdoors. He also had a witty sense of humor. A strong hard-working man, he worked for many years as a mason. He was an Army veteran and served in Korea and on scout missions, served in Virginia and Newfoundland, and on submarines in the Arctic Circle as the cook for the whole crew. He will be remembered with military honors at his memorial. A wonderful caring man, he will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.