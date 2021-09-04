WAUKESHA
Clark F. Christensen
Aug. 7, 1933 — Aug. 26, 2021
Clark F. Christensen of Waukesha died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at East Troy Manor at the age of 88. He was born on August 7, 1933, in Appleton, the son of Elmer and Dorothy (nee Dennee) Christensen.
He was deeply involved with his deaf organizations policies and socials. He was past president of the International Catholic Deaf Association Chapter 7, founding member and past president of the Waukesha Deaf Organization and past president of the Southeastern Wisconsin Deaf Senior Citizens. He held many offices of the Wisconsin Association for the Deaf and served on a committee to establish deaf senior citizens apartments in Greenfield.
He will be sadly missed by his children David (Diane) Christensen, Joseph (Susan) Christensen, Madonna Hoover-Christensen, Paul (Denise) Christensen and Ann (John) Siverling. Dear grandfather of Stephanie (Dylan) Johnson, Ashley (Cody) Drew, Ryan Christensen, Alison (Jacob) Diaz, Jason Christensen, Amanda Siverling, Emily Christensen and Christopher Siverling and great-grandfather of Caleb and Aubree Johnson and Braelyn Drew. He is further survived by his brother Alan (Sheila) Christensen, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A private family burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial’s in Clark’s name are appreciated to International Catholic Deaf Association Chapter 7, 1710 W. Bolivar Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53221; Southeastern Wisconsin Deaf Senior Citizens, Inc., P.O. Box 270664, West Allis, WI 53227; or East Troy Manor, 3271 North St., East Troy, WI 53120.
We would like to thank East Troy Manor for their wonderful care of our father.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.