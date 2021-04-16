PALMYRA
Claudia S. Sorensen
August 23, 1954 - April 13, 2021
Claudia S. Sorensen, 66, of Palmyra passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Aurora Summit Medical Center.
Claudia was born on August 23, 1954, in Washington State, the daughter of Floyd and Allan (Emery) Schonebaum. She grew up in Washington and graduated from North Bend High School. On August 27, 1971, Claudia married the love of her life, William G. Sorensen, and the Lord blessed their union with a daughter, Dana. Claudia and William would go on to enjoy 41 years of marriage together until his death in 2013.
Claudia worked as a finisher in the woodworking and plastics industries for the majority of her working career and she also worked as a CNA for a few years. She had a spunky and energetic personality and loved to laugh, dance and have fun with her friends and family. She had a special connection with animals, especially cats and horses, and she owned a few of each in her younger years. She also enjoyed a good horror movie, mystery TV show or crime drama. Claudia was kind and had a good heart. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Dana Sorensen of Palmyra; her dear granddaughter, Morgan Sorensen of Palmyra; and her brother, Bruce (Joni) Schonebaum of Idaho. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Sorensen; her parents; and a sister, Pamela.
Claudia’s family will hold a celebration to honor her life at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.