Claudine J. Gandt
Nov. 2, 1929 - March 12, 2020
Claudine J. Gandt found peace and was received by the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 90.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer Gandt; son Joel (Eileen) Gandt; grandchildren Alexandra Gandt and Samantha Gandt; and sisters Ruth Horn and Susan Frivold. She is further survived by other nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Jeff Gandt; her father and mother, Claude and Emma James; and sisters Charlotte Buell, Marilyn Hayashi and Jean James.
Claudine James was born in Milwaukee on November 2, 1929. After graduating from high school, her family moved to Oconomowoc. In 1947 she enrolled in the Wisconsin State Teachers College where she graduated in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in education, and then began a successful elementary school teaching career that spanned over 30 years.
She married Elmer Gandt on August 26, 1951, and set up housekeeping in Oconomowoc. Son Jeff was born in 1956, and Joel in 1959. They also resided in Ottumwa, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Louis, Mo., before retiring to Lillian, Ala., in 1984. In 2008, Three Pillars Retirement Community in Dousman became their home, where Elmer currently resides.
Over her lifetime, Claudine was very active in her church and community. She loved to cook, was an avid reader, and was a lover of animals. Very fond of traveling, she and Elmer took several trips with the South Alabama Senior Travelers Club. She cherished her granddaughters, extended family and friends, and always enjoyed visitors. She was funny, talented, and smart, but mostly loving and caring.
Claudine spent the last 11 years at Three Pillars/Compass Point where she was blessed with a very kind and caring staff. The family would like to thank the Compass Point staff for the gentle love and care they provided.
A private service is being held. Donations to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 126, Dousman, WI 53118, in Claudine’s memory are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.