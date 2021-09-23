Clifford L. Carlson & Marilyn B. ‘Lynn’ Carlson
Clifford L. Carlson, age 80, passed peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after battling heart and kidney disease. Marilyn B. “Lynn” Carlson passed on July 25, 2021, after a long battle with cancer and later dementia.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Marilyn and Clifford Carlson on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A visitation will be held for friends and family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Okauchee, followed by a celebration at Okauchee Lions Park in the Bertrand Family Pavilion.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.