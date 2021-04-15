Clifford L. Carlson
Clifford L. Carlson, age 80, passed peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on Sunday, April 11, 2021, after battling heart and kidney disease. He was born in 1940 to Franklin and Ramona Carlson in Moline, Illinois.
Clifford was a loving and dedicated husband of 52 years to Marilyn “Lynn” Carlson. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marilyn Carlson; children, Mark (Jodie) Carlson and Landy (Michael) Brown; and beloved grandchildren, Connor Carlson, Brady Carlson and Henry Brown. He is further survived by his siblings, Roger (Linda) Carlson, Stanley (Sharon) Carlson, Lyman (Dee) Carlson, Bruce (Bonnie) Carlson, Douglas (Donna) Carlson, Marilyn (Terry) Wolf and Jan (Jim) Mihal; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy (Larry) Bischoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Catherine Carlson.
Clifford moved to Okauchee Lake at age 16, and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1958. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. National Guard from 1966 until 1972.
Cliff began his career in the paint industry at the age of 16 working at the Oconomowoc Color Center. He and a business partner purchased the store in 1963 and later the Practical House (unfinished furniture store). In 1986, he opened the Color Center II and retired in 2009. He had an immense knowledge of the paint and stain industry.
He enjoyed snowmobiling, lake activities, boating and waterskiing. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Church in Okauchee.
A celebration of Cliff’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Cliff’s name may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and AngelsGrace Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.