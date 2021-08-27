Clifford W. Mattsen

Waukesha, WI (53187)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.