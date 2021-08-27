Clifford W. Mattsen
July 27, 1933 - Aug, 21, 2021
Clifford W. Mattsen, 88, of Palmyra, passed away on August 21, 2021, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.
Clifford was born July 27, 1933, in Town of Lakes, the son of Peter and Evelyn (Schlosser) Mattsen. During his senior year, he moved out to Palmyra, where he graduated from Palmyra High School while helping run his parent’s farm. Cliff honorably served his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.
On October 29, 1960, Cliff married the love of his life, Rose Hintz in Milwaukee. The Lord blessed both Cliff and Rose with four loving children, Bill, Renee, Jennifer and Jon. Cliff and Rose enjoyed many years of marriage together until her passing in 1998. Cliff worked for Envirex Water Treatment as a field engineer for the majority of his working career. He worked hard and took pride in doing things the right way. Cliff’s hard working disposition is something that he taught and instilled in his children. He made sure they knew the value of an honest day’s work. Cliff also enjoyed relaxation and appreciated quality time with his family. He made sure they traveled and took vacations together to bond and experience new places. He and Rose also did quite a bit of traveling in their later years to include European destinations which they thoroughly enjoyed. Cliff was a committed husband, a protector and provider for his children. He was a loving grandfather, and he will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his four children, Bill (Donna) Mattsen of Palmyra, Renee (Jon) Gallun of Palmyra, Jennifer (Bill) Mingari of Kentucky and Jon Mattsen of Milwaukee; 13 grandchildren, Murray Smith (Jackie), Eric Smith, James Mattsen, Alex Mingari, Jeremiah Mattsen, SaraRose Mattsen, Rebekah Mingari, Cassidy Gallun, Katlin Mingari, Tyler Mattsen, Jared Mattsen, Caleb Mattsen and Thomas Mattsen; his three great-grandchildren, Mason, Mia and Evren; his sister, Evelyn DeSandre; and his sister-in-law, Diane Mattsen. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Rose Mattsen; and his siblings, Carol (James) LePak and Clyde Mattsen.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, at Gibson Family Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St., Palmyra, WI 53156, with Fr. Mariadas Bekala presiding. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Cliff will be laid to rest with full military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery in Palmyra immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.