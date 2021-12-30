WAUKESHA/OMA
Clyde G. Holehouse
March 4, 1935 - Dec. 24, 2021
Clyde G. Holehouse, of both Waukesha and Oma, found peace on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the age of 86 years.
Survived by the love of his life, Lois, for over 65 years. Loving father of Karen Wolf, Janet (John) Aschauer, Gary (Janelle) Holehouse, Dan (Lynn) Holehouse and Mark (Heather) Holehouse. Proud grandpa of Erika (Adam) Eidson, Cale (Katie) Wolf, Kevin Wertz (fiancee Ashley), and Gavin, Marlow and the late Cullen Holehouse. Great-grandpa of Ivy Eidson and Wyatt Wolf. Clyde is also loved and will be missed by other family members and friends. Clyde was a dedicated family man and effective “life coach.”
Clyde was a retiree of AT&T after 38 years of service. Clyde was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his recreational snowmobiling and riding his ATV.
He is now forever enjoying sunsets overlooking the lake on his perch in heaven.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5 p.m. to 7: p.m. on Monday, January 3, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, 620 S. 76th St., West Allis, WI, 53214, or the White Thunder Riders Snowmobile Club, P.O. Box 161, 4610 County Highway C, Hurley, WI 54534, suggested.
There will also be a celebration of life at Pine Lake in the summer of 2022.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.