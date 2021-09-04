ATHELSTANE
May 1, 1941 — Oct. 14, 2020
Colleen A. Teuteberg, age 79, of Athelstane, passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2020. She was born in Waukesha on May 1, 1941, daughter of the late Leonard and Betty (Capito) Christensen.
Colleen graduated from Pewaukee High School. She was united in marriage to her husband, Milton, on May 9, 1964, and were together for the next 56 years. They moved to Athelstane, Wisconsin, in 1995 and she enjoyed knitting baby booties, hats, mittens, doilies, quilting, painting, baking and gardening. Colleen also loved walking and enjoying the beautiful wildlife especially watching birds.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Milton; two sons, Cory (Verlinda) and Keith (Christine) Teuteberg; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Toni (Paul) Christensen; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kelly; brother, Leonard; and two sisters, Linda and Wilma.
Celebration of Life and visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072. Luncheon to follow.