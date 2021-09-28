WAUKESHA
Colleen M. Patton (nee McLaughlin)
March 15, 1932 - Sept. 25, 2021
Colleen M. Patton (nee McLaughlin) died Saturday, September 25, 2021, of natural causes in Waukesha at the age of 89.
She is survived by her two children, Cindy Elder (Kathy Masson) and LilliAnn (Tom) Chicantek; her three grandchildren, Joel, Carly (Brett) Corcoran and Ross (Chelsea); her great-grandchildren Theo Chicantek and Noah Chicantek; her step-great-grandchild Brady Corcoran; her step-children Linda (Peter) Moritz, Barry (Susan) and Mark (Elizabeth); and her six step-grandchildren, Stephanie Miller, Elizabeth (Jason) Burke, Melissa, Mia (Nick) Stubblefield, Evan and Quinn; and four step-great-grandchildren Austin, Taylor, Troy and Sofia. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special thank you for support and friendship over the years to the Harry and Miriam Roos extended family, members of the condo committee and her swimming friends.
Colleen was born in The Village of Lake, Milwaukee, to Robert and Estella (nee Gorski) McLaughlin on March 15, 1932. She was a telephone operator for General Electric Medical Systems during a 30-year career. She was an avid reader. After retirement she traveled the world for pleasure with husband Frank; also enjoying swimming, fine dining and her family.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Estella; her husband, Frank; and sister Virginia Lucas.
A memorial service will be forthcoming in the spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please offer donations to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.