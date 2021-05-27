DURHAM, N.C.
Connie Jo Walker
July 4, 1961 - May 19, 2021
Connie Jo Walker, 59, of Durham, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham with her life partner and sister by her side.
Connie Jo Propp was born on July 4, 1961, in Watertown, the daughter of James E. and Judith Ann (nee Walker) Propp. She was a 1979 graduate of Watertown High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from UW-Oshkosh. Connie started as a DJ for WTTN in Watertown before attending college and working at WOSH in Oshkosh. Following that, Connie began working at Wisconsin Public Radio, and never looked back. Connie worked in the roles of journalist, program and news director, and president/general manager over the course of her 30-plus years in public radio. She was a member of the Eastern Regional Public Media and University Station Alliance, as well as serving on the Board of Directors and National Public Radio from 2013 to 2019. In addition, she was on the Board of Directors for the Association of University Women Professionals and a member of the Triangle Leadership Group. She was active in PRNDI (Public Radio News Directors Incorporated) and served two terms as president. More recently, Connie was employed at WUNC in North Carolina, where she became the president and general manager for 12 years. She was well-known and respected in public radio. Connie was a mentor for Big Brothers and Sisters.
Connie is survived by her sister, Veronica (Bill Des Jardins) Hansen; nephew, Zachary Hansen; life partner, Elmars Tomins of Raleigh; Elmars’ children, Erik Tomins and Kelly Tomins; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with the Rev. John Swanson officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition, National Public Radio, or a local humane society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.