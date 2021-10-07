CLINTONVILLE
Coralee Jo Perschon-Fell
July 1, 1948 - October 5, 2021
Coralee Jo Perschon-Fell, age 73, of Clintonville (formerly of Pewaukee and Waukesha), passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home.
The former Coralee Jo Kollath was born on July 1, 1948, in Waukesha, to Leo and Eileen (Kraemer) Kollath Sr. She lived most of her life in Pewaukee and then a few years in the Waukesha area. Coralee was employed as a dietary aide for 31 years with Riverside Nursing Home in Pewaukee.
Coralee was united in marriage on June 14, 2003, to Albert T. Fell in Waukesha. The couple settled in Clintonville about 10 years ago. Coralee enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether she was canoeing, kayaking, camping, or sitting around the campfire. She always loved animals, especially cats, dogs, birds, and chickens.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Albert; and three sons, James (Michelle) Kollath of Hubertus, David Wilson of Clintonville, and Brian Perschon of Eagle River. There are two grandchildren, Kurtis Kollath and Molly Kollath; and two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Ryleigh Kollath. There are four siblings, Monty (Diane) Kollath, Joe Kollath, Leo Kollath Jr., and Lori (Bernie) Hosking. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Coralee was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dale (Nancy) Kollath.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, at 2 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until time of service in the large chapel located in the main cemetery building.
Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family. Please go to www.beil-didier.com to sign the online guestbook or to send a card.