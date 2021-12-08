Corlis ‘Tony’ Pitzo
Corlis ‘Tony’ Pitzo went home peacefully at age 98.
Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lucille Mutz Dotzler, brothers Joe and Eddie, and sister Louise (Pick).
Survived by his children: David (Debra), Mark (Jean), Linda (Dennis) Spingola, Laura (Patrick) Schoolcraft; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
Tony retired from Blackhawk Manufacturing (Applied Powers) as a traffic manager. His passion was music. Unable to serve in WWII, Tony traveled the country playing his sax and clarinet for the troops and Americans in the Eddie Roger (dance) Band. He even played for Lawrence Welk! Tony spent his last days at Grace Commons sharing his love and making everyone feel special. Come celebrate his life with us!
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Service will begin at 12 p.m.