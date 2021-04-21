WAUKESHA
Cornelius G. ‘Casey’ Andringa
March 9, 1931 - April 18, 2021
Cornelius G. “Casey” Andringa of Waukesha passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born in Milwaukee on March 9, 1931, the son of Cornelis and Bessie (nee McKenzie) Andringa.
After graduating from Waukesha High School, Casey received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and went on to continue his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. He married the love of his life, Patricia Collins, on May 8, 1954. He served in the United States Army from 1954 until 1956. He then served in the Army Reserves from 1956 until he retired in 1963 as captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps.
Casey was a member of many organizations including St. Mary’s Parish and School Council, Archdiocesan Milwaukee School Board, Waukesha Jaycees, UW Friends and Alumni Board, Republican Party, and Board of Governors of the Wisconsin State Board. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening and lapidary.
Casey will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia; children, Kathryn (John) Munnik, Eric (Barbara) Andringa, Bryan (Peggy) Andringa, Barbara (Tom) Smith, Timothy (Robin) Andringa and Mark (Alaina) Andringa; grandchildren, Kristen (Andrew) Sheldon, Jonathan Munnik, Christopher (Lacey) Andringa, Jennifer (Adam) Hernandez, Megan Andringa, Thomas (Jenna) Smith, Michael Smith, David (Melissa) Smith, Alexandra Andringa, Sabrina Andringa, Nathaniel Andringa, Haley Andringa, Morgan Andringa and Casey Andringa; and great-grandchildren, Gemma, Sidnie, Jackson, Kinley, Clara, Owen and Caden.
Visitation for Casey will be held on Friday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Parish, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Services will be streamed at 12:00 noon at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/28430582. A private family entombment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no reception following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186, St. Mary’s Parish, or a charity of your choice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.