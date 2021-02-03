Corrine J. Kapanke (nee Schultz)
Dec. 5, 1938 - Jan. 29, 2021
Corrine J. Kapanke (nee Schultz) went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 29, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born in Chaseburg to Paul and Sadie Schultz (nee Hagen) on December 5, 1938. Corrine had a great love for her family and friends. She was very active in her church, Mount Calvary Lutheran, and she also enjoyed gardening and painting.
Corrine leaves to cherish her memory her two loving children, Eric Kapanke and Linda Reid. She also leaves behind her favorite grandson, Cale Reid.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ronald Kapanke; parents, Paul and Sadie; and three brothers, Paul, Alvin and Gerald Schultz. She will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Services for Corrine will be held virtually at a later date. Please see the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker website for service information.
Memorials may be made to Time of Grace Ministry, 101 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53212; WELS Kingdom Workers Inc., N19-W24075 Riverwood Drive, Suite 200, Waukesha, WI 53188; or Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1941 E. Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.