OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.
Cory J. Schwarz
June 28,1962 — March 20, 2021
Cory J. Schwarz was born in Waukesha on June 28,1962, and passed suddenly in Oklahoma City, Okla., on March 20, 2021.
Cory was a graduate of Waukesha South High School. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S Air Force.
Cory had a charisma about him that instantly brought joy and laughter to any room he walked into.
He was preceded in death by his father, George, grandparents, Aunt Peggy, Uncle Kelly, and cousins Jeff and Cole.
He leaves behind his wife, Terry; daughter Brandi (Shea); son Alex “Boomer” (Rachel) Schwarz; grandson Tristan “T”; granddaughter Aryanna; mother, Pauline Knight; brothers Wayde (Janis) and Tregg Schwarz; sister Stacey (Brad) Cheney; nephew Alan (Analynn) Schwarz; nieces Marie (David) Knuth, Brittany, Brooke and Taylor Peck; Aunt Patti (Dino); Uncles Terry, Kevin (Kimberly), Danni (Lori) Knight; and a host of cousins and the many friends he made along the way, including his best friend Dewayne (Laurie) Shipley, of 40 years.
Cory was a faithful Badger and Packer fan and loved to spend time golfing and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that should you chose to, make a donation to the American Red Cross, or your local animal shelter.