Craig Hyatt
Craig Hyatt departed this life after a long, brave battle with illnesses on July 12, 2021, at age 69. Cherished husband of Nancy (nee Larsen). Brother of Dirk (Tina) Hyatt and Lynn (Mark) Shilts. He was also loved loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Carla Hyatt, and nephew Dirk James Chaney.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Family and friends to share memories at 4 p.m. Memorials appreciated to the Kidney Foundation.
Krause Funeral Home, 262-432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.