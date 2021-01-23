WAUKESHA
Curt Carlson
Known for his lifelong generosity and kindness, Curt Robert Carlson passed away on January 12, 2021, at age 54.
A resident of Waukesha, Curt was preceded in death by his mother Dianne (Mumzy), brother-in-law Danny, uncle Kenny, aunt Carol, and his much beloved grandparents. He is survived by his loving father Alan (Carol), stepfather Ron, siblings Kent (Robin), Darcy (Bob), Sue (Jeff), Kristin, Meredith, Bob, and Linda, niece Maya and nephews Ben, Logan, and Ben K, uncles Ralph (Astrid) and Jim (Pat), Christina and his Kentucky cousins, and an extended family of friends and supporters that stretched far and wide.
An avid bike enthusiast, Curt will be remembered for fixing up bicycles that he donated to many families, helping neighbors, and maintaining lifelong friendships, as well as for thoughtful gifts, his talent for geometric art, affinity for jigsaw puzzles (often solved face down), love of Mountain Dew, and caring indulgence of his cats, Callie and Max.
Curt always found simple ways to be incredibly generous. We are all blessed – and those of us who knew him are not surprised – that he found a way to continue that legacy. As an organ donor, others will live on with his final gifts.
Due to current restrictions, no organized memorial is planned. We do, however, encourage family and friends to celebrate and honor Curt in whatever way seems best for them.
Donations in his name are greatly appreciated on behalf of St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha County – the organization, remarkable staff, and the thousands of customers he served for almost 24 years (818 W. Sunset Dr. Waukesha, WI 53189, https://www.stvincentwaukeshacounty.org).