EAST TROY
Curtis Paul ‘Kook’ Ramstack
Sept. 1, 1951 — Feb. 24, 2020
Curtis Paul “Kook” Ramstack, age 68, a resident of East Troy, passed away suddenly on February 24, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1951, in Milwaukee.
Curt was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Jacob Ramstack; his mother, Catherine Margaret Ramstack; and his beloved sister Laurie Kay Link.
He is survived by his loving siblings Becky (Clyde) Klemowits, Monnie (Mike) Shrader, Rudolph Jay Ramstack, Roberta Gray, Karen (Harry) Poulos, Guy (Brenda) Ramstack and Chris Ann (Mike) Zajdel. Curt is also survived by many nieces, nephews, greatnieces and -nephews and close friends.
Curt was a talented craftsman and small business owner in the area his whole life.
Curt was a talented athlete and excelled in the position of pitcher on his high school baseball team. His future looked bright as he was being scouted by many major league teams, it was his dream to make it to the big leagues. Unfortunately that dream was suspended when Curt was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease. Curt was victorious in his battle against the disease and began a long pursuit for a second chance. Curt was able to obtain a tryout for the Chicago White Sox due to the kindness of Sox owner Bill Veeck. At age 24 Curt was considered too old to begin a career in the majors. Veeck however was so impressed that he signed Curt to the Appleton Foxes, the class A farm club for the White Sox. Unfortunately Curt’s career was sidelined due to injury to his pitching arm.
Curt returned to his small business which he continued to operate for the remainder of his life. Curt’s athletic abilities led him to compete in Long Drive golf competitions, he entered many national events and won several. This is how he earned his nickname “Long Ball C Paul.”
Please join us as we celebrate the life of Curt Ramstack on Saturday, September 4, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with memory sharing at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Park-Brookfiled, 19900 River Road, Brookfield (North Lodge/Pavilion).
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family.