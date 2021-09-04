Cynthia A. Olson
Cynthia A. Olson passed away peacefully in the arms of her fiance, Jeff Kish, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the age of 58. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Gehring. Cherished daughter of Lillian Gehring (Bitters). Loving mother of Cory Olson (Dayna). Proud grandmother of Dylan, Hailey, Michael, Conor, Caitlyn and Cassidy. Adored sister of Deborah (Steve), Sharon (Dan), Susan and Steven (Nicole). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
“Cindy” was a very loving person who enjoyed the simple things in life. She will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 7, at 4 p.m. at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.