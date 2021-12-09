OCONOMOWOC
Cyril E. ‘Cy’ Lindemann
June 24, 1933 - November 26, 2021
Cyril E. “Cy” Lindemann passed away at the age of 88 from COVID pneumonia. He was born and raised in Kenosha to parents Cyril W. Lindemann and Mary Kral Lindemann. He attended St. George School in Kenosha and St. Catherine's High School in Racine. He was also a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, class of 1955. He married Joanne Ruth Eells on September 1, 1956, and was a longtime resident of Oconomowoc.
Cyril was the father of six children: Kurt (Donna), Christopher (deceased), Lisa, Eric (Stephanie), Richard (deceased) (Kelly), Peter (Michele). He was a grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of four. He is also survived by his sister Judy Lindemann. In addition to his parents, wife and sons, he was preceded in death by his sister Susan (Jack) Hessefort, as well as many relatives and friends.
Cy worked for a number of companies in his lifetime, including Lindemann Construction Co. Kenosha, Gen. Supt., Western Builder Magazine, Editor, Hoffman-York Agency, Acct. Mgr., Seaman-Andwall Corp., Ixonia, Sales Mgr., Monsanto Corp., Branch Mgr.Lindemann Associates, Manufacturers Rep.
He was a longtime member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a lector and usher. He was also a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America and active in many other organizations.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc.