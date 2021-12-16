PEWAUKEE/NAPLES, Fla.
Dale D. Manke
Dale D. Manke went home to the Lord on December 10, 2021, in Naples, Fla., at the age of 73.
Beloved husband of Leslie (nee Borgstrom) for 47 years. Loving father of Rhiannon (Wade) Cupkie and Ericka (Dan) Pierson. Cherished Bop Bop of Gretta, William and Graeme Cupkie and Truly, Amora and Baby Girl #3 Pierson. Dear brother of Evelyn (the late Joseph) Janichek, William Manke, Jr., and Dennis Manke. Brother-in-law of Kathy Borgstrom, Diane (Ron) Reel and Andrew (Areeya) Borgstrom. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his son Derek; parents William and Eva; brother Verne; and sister-in-law Lisa Borgstrom.
Dale graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1966 and served in the Army Security Agency in Germany and Turkey from 1968 to 1972. Dale was an electrical engineer for RTE/Cooper Power Systems for 42 years. Relished retirement years were spent between his lovingly and meticulously restored Pewaukee residence of 48 years and the sunny skies of Naples, Fla. Dale rarely passed up a Germanfest or good game of sheepshead. Whenever there was a grandchild around, Bop Bop could be counted on for laughs and frequent naps with all of his “grand-monsters” in his favorite chair. Grandson Will already misses the “family trickster.”
Visitation will be at Christ Lutheran Church, W250-N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, on Sunday December 19, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. There will be a private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please teach a child how to play sheepshead and tap your loved ones on the wrong shoulder frequently.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call 262-246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.