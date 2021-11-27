Dale W. Schrank
Dale Walter Schrank “Coach Dale” was promoted to eternal life on November 14, 2021, at the age of 68.
A celebration of life will be held at Fox River Church-Muskego Campus, S67-W19491 Tans Drive, Muskego, WI 53150, on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. A short service will follow at 5 p.m.
