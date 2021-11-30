Daniel Aguilar Jr.
June 25, 1993 - Nov. 21, 2021
Daniel Aguilar Jr. was born on June 25, 1993, to Genessa Ynocencio and Daniel Aguilar Sr. Daniel entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 28.
Daniel graduated from Waukesha North High School in 2011 and was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee majoring in finance. He served as a United States Marine for eight years.
He was a kind soul and always brought a light to any room he walked into. His infectious smile and sense of humor created countless memories and he will be missed tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Feliciano Ynocencio Jr., and his grandmother, Celia Huron.
He is survived by his mother, Genessa Ynocencio, and his father, Daniel Aguilar Sr.; his sisters Mercedes Bernal, Alicia Boldon, Gabriella Boldon and Isabel Santiago; brothers Marcos Bernal Jr., Feliciano Bernal and Antonio Santiago Jr.; his grandmother, Gloria Campos; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, November 30, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional visitation Wednesday, December 1, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha.
A livestream of the visitation will be available. Please visit our website, www.churchandchapel.com.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659.