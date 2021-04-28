Daniel Arcadio Ramirez
Nov. 9, 1960 - April 25, 2021
Dan Ramirez, “Ram” to many friends, born on November 9, 1960, passed away on April 25, 2021. Dan was a hardworking man who was a friend to many: musicians, mayors and meatheads alike. Doubtless, his friends will remember him fondly and miss his quirky sense of humor. He was also a sensitive and caring individual who worried about others and took care of his mother as one of her caretakers for several years.
Dan is survived by his mother, Margarita Ramirez, and his siblings, Art Ramirez, the Hon. Ralph (Renee) Ramirez, Dr. Rebecca Ramirez and Andrew (Julie) Ramirez. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Isaac, Eli, Adam, Alicia, Maria, Joseph, Kathleen and Alex.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arcadio M. Ramirez.
His little sister remembers hanging out with Dan and his guy friends as her chaperones (per Dad’s instructions). His niece remembers helping Dan maintain his youth by plucking gray hairs for five cents apiece. One brother remembers his love and concern for his mother. His sister-in-law knew Dan as caring and sensitive and always asking how she was doing, and really wanting to know. Another brother remembers him for “stuff that can’t be printed.”
The family would like to thank ProHealth Care Family Practice, the staff of Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and especially AngelsGrace Hospice staff for their compassionate care. They all made Dan’s transition comfortable and dignified. We are especially thankful for the friends who visited him in hospice. We are also thankful to Nancy A. for her concern and support.
A private celebration of Dan’s life will be held in the future.
Memorials in Dan’s name may be sent to AngelsGrace c/o ProHealth Care Foundation.