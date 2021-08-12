Daniel Bruce VanKorn
Nov. 10, 1974 - Aug. 3, 2021
On Monday, August 3, 2021, Daniel Bruce VanKorn entered into his Heavenly home. Daniel was born on November 10, 1974, to Ben and Sandra VanKorn, and was raised in Oconomowoc.
In 1993, Daniel graduated from Oconomowoc High School. Daniel graduated with honors from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in 1999 and continued his education at the Galway Institute of Art in Galway, Ireland.
Daniel will be forever remembered as a shining light with a million-dollar smile. He did everything with passion and had a brilliant mind. Dan was creative, had a hilarious sense of humor, infectious laugh, and was loving and loyal to his friends and family.
He will be missed forever by all who knew and loved him.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Ben and Sandra VanKorn; sister Jackie (Bruce) Mallow; niece Samantha Stoner; nephew Nick Todd; great-nephew Kaden Todd; a large loving family; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Ben VanKorn; grandparents, Bruce and Marian Pfeiffer; grandmother, Florence Pankow; aunt Katie Zirkel; uncle Duane Glickman; and uncle Bill Pfeiffer.
Thank you to all of his family, friends, and those we may not know who provided him care, compassion and support. Daniel has now found peace in the loving arms of Jesus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church in Stone Bank, N66-W32690 County Highway K, Hartland, WI 53029, on Saturday, August 14; visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at the Gardens of Stone Bank.
Memorials may be given to: Wisconsin Hero Outdoors, www.wiherooutdoors.org, which benefits veterans, first responders, and their families by providing access to outdoor activities in Wisconsin; NAMI of Waukesha, the National Association of Mental Illness, https://namisoutheastwi.org. NAMI provides counseling, education, family support, children's and adolescent psych services, and advocacy on behalf of those touched by mental illness; or Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church in Stone Bank, https://www.kmupc.com.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.