Daniel ‘Danny’ Gerard Hoffman
Daniel “Danny” Gerard Hoffman, 59, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021, after a short battle with COVID-19. He left us with a smile on his face.
Danny Worked at Pizza Hut for over 20 years and then at Pantheon Industries.
Special thanks to all of his loving caregivers at Homes for Independent Living, Community Care, Wisconsin Activity Center, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and Camp Pow Wow. We are so grateful.
Dan’s favorite things to do were watching hippos at the zoo, listening to Broadway musicals, watching old classic horror movies, playing games, and doing word search puzzles and activity workbooks. Danny also loved to talk and was very social. He was loved wherever he went.
Danny is reunited in death by his mother, Mary Robinson Hoffman, his favorite person in his world, his father, Peter Paul Hoffman and his 2 older brothers: Michael J. Hoffman (Debbie) and Timothy M. Hoffman (Elaine). He is survived by his siblings Kathy (John) Klecan, Laurie (Bob) Ernst, Patty (Anthony) Quaranto, Jenny (Mark) Boyd and (Chip) Peter Paul Hoffman Jr. He is also survived by more than 20 nieces and nephews, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom he loved dearly.
There will be an abbreviated graveside service at St. Mary’s Visitation Cemetery, 13205 Watertown Plank Road Elm Grove, WI 53122 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID safety guidelines, there will be no further gathering after the service.
A celebration of life will be planned sometime this coming summer with all the family and extended family invited to celebrate Danny. Invitations will go out at a future date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Danny’s nurses and caregivers for their unrelenting and heartfelt care of Danny as well as all their other COVID patients.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, Attention Julie B., in Memory of Danny Hoffman, 10005 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
He is already missed.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the obituary or leave condolences.