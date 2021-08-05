EAGLE
Daniel J. Perry
Oct. 7, 1945 - Aug. 1, 2021
Daniel J. Perry, 75, of Eagle, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
Dan was born on October 7, 1945, in Greenfield, the son of Anthony and Joyce (Evans) Perry. He grew up in Greenfield and graduated from Whitnall High School. After his schooling, he began working as a plumber’s apprentice and would later become a journeyman plumber. Dan worked as a plumber for Alpine Plumbing of Brookfield for the majority of his career and enjoyed his work very much. He took pride in providing for his family and he did his job well.
Dan was united in marriage to Sandy Burich and the two would go on to enjoy over 25 years of marriage until Sandy’s passing in 1998. God blessed Dan with three loving children, Julie, Jason and Mike. Dan was a great dad and grandpa and made sure his family knew they were loved. If you ever needed Dan, all you had to do was ask and he was there no matter what. For leisure, he enjoyed sports very much, especially rooting for the Packers and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed animals. During his younger years it was horses, and throughout his life he had quite a few dogs and loved each one. His family says that he could never turn an animal away. Dan had a quiet and humble personality. He cared about others, always wore a smile on his face and had a kind and gentle heart. He left us with beautiful memories, his love is still our guide, and though we cannot see him, we know that he is always by our side. He was also a man of faith and his family takes comfort in the fact that he is in Heaven with the Lord. Dan was a good man and he will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his three children, Julie (Ben) Vitullo of Lake Geneva, Jason Perry of Eagle and Mike (Penny) Perry of Livingston, Mont.; his seven grandchildren, Isabella, Sabrina and Benjamin Vitullo, John, Maxine, and Deavin Perry, and Dominic Pease; and his siblings, Dawn (Don) Mittlestaedt, Tim (Kathy) Perry, and Jackie Kerns. He is also survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his dear wife, Sandy; and his siblings, Bruce, Tony and Sheila.
In lieu of flowers, Dan’s family has asked that donations be made to AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc.
A memorial service will be held for Dan at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 9, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.