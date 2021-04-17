MUKWONAGO
Daniel R. ‘Dan’ Reiman
Daniel R. “Dan” Reiman of Mukwonago was born to eternal life on April 9, 2021, at the age of 64. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Juleen (nee Weber). He was the beloved father of Jamie (Jim) Ghere, Joseph (fiancée Kassie Moore), Jackie (Kyle) Kraus, Jacey, Jorie, and Justin; and proud grandpa of Alex and Tyler Ghere. He is further survived by his sisters Carol (Robert) Baker and Lorraine Reiman, his brothers David and Chris Reiman, nieces, a nephew, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Viola; his sister Jean and his brother Donald.
Dan worked at Eaton in Waukesha for 42 years. He loved spending time with his family, taking road trip adventures, learning about history, exploring new restaurants and breweries, and watching his kids and grandkids ride minibikes. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, tenacity, inquisitiveness, patience, practical nature, playful spirit, and his amusing but effective parenting strategies. Dan was fond of plants, natural wonders, wildlife, and his family’s pets. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Visitation will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt funeral home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation continues at Reformation Lutheran Church (S39-W32887 County Road D, Dousman) on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10 a.m., with burial following at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, 930 Main St., (Highway ES), Mukwonago, is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.