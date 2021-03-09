PEWAUKEE
Danny R. Moon
Danny R. Moon entered into eternal life Saturday, March 6, 2021, at age 78.
Beloved husband of Ava. Cherished father of Terry (Kim Prock) Moon, Lisa (Jon) Jansen, Shelly Williamson and Suzy (Joe) Olson. Loving Poppy of Kyle Williamson, Lauren (Steven) Chojnacki, Ben Williamson, Christopher Jansen, Alex Olson, Nick Olson, Emma (Steven) Mulvey and Megan Olson. Loving brother of Dick. Also survived by spirited puppy Freddy and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by mother Emma, brother Kenny and sister Cheryl.
Dedicated employee for 41 years at Briggs and Stratton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family to distribute to his grandchildren’s former high school athletic facilities.
Visitation to be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Thursday, March 11, from 4-6 p.m. Celebration of life at 6:15 p.m.
