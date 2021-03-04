MUKWONAGO

Darlene M. Adler

Darlene M. Adler of Mukwonago was born into eternal life March 1, 2021, at age 87.  

She is survived by her loving husband, Wendelin Adler; loving mother of Janet (Peter) Thompson, Jeffrey (Caroline) Adler, Richard (Jill) Adler, Christine (Jerome) Urban, the late Philip (Nancy) Adler, and Susan (Jeff) Vandegenachte; and proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Bernetta, Jaqueline, Eugene, Robert, Judy, Patricia, and the late Virginia, other relatives and many friends.

Darlene was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Christian Women’s Group, and Auxiliary American Legion Post #375. She was a longtime volunteer at St. James Catholic Church and the school. Her Catholic faith was very important to her.

Private family services are being held for Darlene.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago, 262-363-7126, is serving the family. Visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

