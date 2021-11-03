MUKWONAGO
Darwin N. Greenwald
Darwin N. Greenwald of Mukwonago was called home by his Lord and Savior on October 28, 2021, at the age of 90. He was the loving and devoted husband of Donna (nee Davis) Greenwald of 68 years; loving father of Bonnie M. Greenwald and Darwin D. (Cheryl) Greenwald; proud grandpa of Tamara (John) Towns-Pozorski, Rachel (Scott) Dingus, Julie (Geovani) Felicilda, Sarah (Nicholas) Bruggink, Neil (Susan) Greenwald, and Victoria (Caleb) Gumieny; and great-grandpa of John Joseph, Roman, Isabelle, Preston, Alexander, Elizabeth, Olivia, Emily, Jenna, and Kaylee. He is further survived by his sister, Pat Ostergren, other relatives and many friends.
Darwin was preceded in death by his daughter Sherry Greenwald, and brothers Glen, Warren and Ronnie.
Darwin had a love of family and an unquenchable desire to create and contribute to Mukwonago. His creating originally was through home building in which he had built over 400 homes. Later in life he enjoyed the acquiring and developing commercial real estate. Through generous acts of philanthropy he contributed back in numerous ways to Mukwonago and surrounding communities. He also served others in the church he attended, and served and ministered to dying patients as a volunteer with Visiting Nurses Hospice. His love of family was unparalleled. He always made time for his family. He was often the life of the party with a big smile and his infectious laughter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, at First Congregational Church of Mukwonago, 231 Roberts Drive, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. (noon). Burial will follow at Oak Knoll cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.