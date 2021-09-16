OCONOMOWOC
David Alan Dockstader
Oct. 30, 1965 - Aug. 26, 2021
David Alan Dockstader, 55, of Oconomowoc, passed away on August 26, 2021. Dave was born in Milwaukee, on October 30, 1965, to Vera (DeLonay) and Leo Dockstader. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hartman); son Ryan Dockstader, Oconomowoc; step-daughters, Stacy Grafenauer (Todd), of Genesse, and Jennifer Linscott, of West Allis; mother, Vera Dockstader of Sullivan, and sister, Lynn Chambers (Randy), of Fort Worth, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo, and brothers, Robert and Richard Dockstader.
Dave spent his growing years in the Hartland area where he grew up attending St. Clare’s Catholic Church in North Lake; Stone Bank School and graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1983. He grew up participating in various 4-H activities, riding horses and snowmobiles. Dave worked as a carpenter for many years and greatly enjoyed the construction trades. He could fix anything from cars, tractors, fences, build barns - you name it, he had a knack for it.
Inspired by his father from an early age, Dave’s greatest passion was being an outdoorsman. He spent many hours working the land, studying and feeding the deer. Dave loved a good rifle, wooded country and a flowing stream. He delighted in wildlife and thrived when he was in the woods.
Funeral Service will be held 5:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Bridge Church Waukesha campus (1314 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI, 53186).
Pastor Tyler Wolfe will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations to the family or Bridge Church are appreciated.