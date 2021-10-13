WAUKESHA
David Alvarez Villarreal Sr.
David Alvarez Villarreal Sr. of Waukesha was called home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 50.
He was the loving father of David Jr., “Daddy’s little girl” Lillyanna and his bud, Tank. Cherished son of Guadalupe and the late Manuel Villarreal.
Beloved brother of Manuel (Ramona) Villarreal, Sylvia (Richard) Janak and Daniel Villarreal. Dear nephew of Mary (Jose) Ramirez. Dear uncle of Anna (Jacob), Alicia, Lila, Justin, Eli, Hudson and Kathy. Big Dave was loved and will be remembered by Jada Jayla, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service celebrated at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Big Dave owned his own business installing carpeting and flooring. Dave was a hard worker, a people person and loved all of his customers!
