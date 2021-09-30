David Arnold Mueller
Jan. 24, 1942 - Sept. 25, 2021
David Arnold Mueller, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 25, 2021. Dave was born in Waukesha on January 24, 1942, to Arnold and Augusta (nee Brian) Mueller.
Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Leslyn; his beautiful children, Melanie (Guy) Landgraf, Holly (Kurt) DeKiep, Katie (Chad) DuVall and Stephen (Rachel) Tidyman; his cherished grandchildren, Peyton, Paige, Logan, MaKenna, Oliver, Dane, Ethan, Morgan and Cole; his faithful companion, his dog, Kiwi; along with many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Donny.
Dave went to Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and was going to go to Layton School of Art, when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. His first job was a bagger at Kohl’s Foods. He worked his way up the ranks to become their youngest store manager. The Kohl family was so fond of him that he had the privilege of driving the elder Kohl’s to Florida for the winter. He eventually left Kohl’s to work at Jewel food stores as one of their managers. He then transitioned employment to help build and run Sherper’s in Oconomowoc. He then became an entrepreneur in the restaurant business, which included owning Mug n’ Muffin followed by Spinnaker’s on beautiful Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc. Dave thoroughly enjoyed visiting with his customers and treated his employees like family.
Dave enjoyed life. He enjoyed his time traveling with his wife and friends, especially to Sanibel Island, Florida.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Froedtert Hospital. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Aaron Meyer at Shepherd of the Hills in Pewaukee during the family’s time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service to follow. Military honors will be accorded.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.