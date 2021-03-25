MAYVILLE
David Benjamin Hess
December 9, 1965 - March 14, 2021
David Hess, age 55, of Mayville passed away on March 14, 2021, with his sons by his side. He was born on December 9, 1965, in Hartford to Richard and Phyllis (Geszvain) Hess.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hess. He was the beloved son of Phyllis Whelan; cherished brother of Danny (Sheri Ehrlich) Hess, Lynne (Deb) Deppeler Hess, Becky (Brent) Christenson, and Andrea (John) Roth. He was loving father of Trevor (Megan) Hess and Tyler (Amy Weber) Hess, proud grandfather of Quinn Hess, kindhearted uncle to several nieces and nephews and dear cousin to Karen Geszvain. He is further survived and missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David was an accomplished mason who loved nature and animals, and enjoyed being outdoors. He was a kind and generous man who loved spending time with his sons and family. David truly cherished the times holding and laughing with his granddaughter.
He had such a giving heart, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Harnischfeger Park (3048 N. Crawfish Road, Ixonia, WI 53036) on Saturday, July 17, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Donations can be made to a charity of choice.