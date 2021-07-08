MUKWONAGO
David Carl Petersen
Dec. 25, 1937 - July 4, 2021
David Carl Petersen of Mukwonago was a caring and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world on July 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to Elden and Pearl (nee Smith) Petersen on December 25, 1937. He proudly served the Mukwonago community as a teacher and administrator for 34 years.
Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Lorraine “Lolly” (nee Lia); his parents, Elden and Pearl Petersen; and his brother, Mark Petersen.
Beloved father of Beth (Justin) Castleman, Jeff (Kristin) Petersen and Steve (Kirstie) Petersen; proud and loving grandfather of Zachary, Caleb, Bohdi, Lucas, Nalia, Niko, Alexander and Spencer.
Dave leaves his caring wife of 20 years, Chris (nee Alfino); Chris’ son Jason (Patricia) Kasprzak, Chris’ daughter Jessie Kasprzak and granddaughter Harper.
Dave has been long known for his positive outlook on life and his sense of humor. For many years he was a member of the Jaycees and the Exhausted Roosters. He was one of Mukwonago’s first EMTs, one of his proudest moments was when helped deliver a baby on the kitchen floor. In addition, Dave was a Knight of Columbus.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Monday, July 12, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. (noon). Private burial.
The Petersen family would like to send a special “thank you” for the kind care provided by the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent, in David's name, to AngelsGrace, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.