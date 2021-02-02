NEW BERLIN
David D. Schultz
Aug. 28, 1928 - Jan. 31, 2021
David D. Schultz of New Berlin passed away peacefully on January 31, 2021, at Vitas Ruth Hospice in West Allis at the age of 92. He was born on August 28, 1928, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Leo and Flora (nee Brownell) Schultz.
While a saxophone player in the Richland Center Band, he met a trumpet player, Avis Jackson and they were united in marriage on August 8, 1950, in Richland Center. Shortly thereafter he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served overseas twice during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the Marines, the couple lived in Gotham, WI for several years, started a family, and David worked at a dairy plant in Richland Center. Eventually they moved to Waukesha where he worked at RTE/Cooper Power Systems for several years until he retired. Later in life, David and Avis moved to New Berlin. He was a proud member of D.J. Martin American Legion Post 8, Waukesha Marine Corps League and Waukesha VFW Post 721. During their married life, David would quote, “we were inseparable for almost 70 years.”
David was active in the American Legion Band, playing his saxophone in the marching band and had played in many bands for over 60 years. An avid traveler, he and Avis have been to such global destinations as England, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. They also visited destinations throughout the United States while attending American Legion conventions.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters Sharon Schultz of Howard and Laurie (Ralph Hansen) Schultz of New Berlin. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and family friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Avis Schultz, and his daughter Anita Schultz.
A small private memorial service will be held for the immediate family due to the current pandemic. When it is safe to do so, David’s children plan to host a gathering to celebrate David’s life.
Memorials in David’s name are appreciated to Ruth Hospice, 8300 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, WI 53219.
