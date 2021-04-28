BIG BEND
David ‘Dave’ S. Bartholomew
David “Dave” S. Bartholomew of Big Bend passed away on April 24, 2021, at the age of 56.
Dave is the loving son of Carol and the late Robert Bartholomew; beloved brother of Nancy (David) McKenzie, Don (the late Jan) Bartholomew and Mike (Karen) Bartholomew; proud and loving uncle of Chad (Ericka Livermore) McKenzie, Holly (Chad) Stevens, Lynn Bartholomew, Keith Bartholomew, and Valerie (David) Thompson; and great-uncle of five. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Saturday May 1, from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Memorial service at 1 p.m.
David was a lifelong farmer and proud to be a big part of the family farm which has been in the Bartholomew family for over a century. He was treasurer of the Waukesha County Farm Bureau. Grants in David's name, from the Bayer Corporation, were presented to Big Bend Elementary School. This was an achievement he was very proud of.
David will be loved and missed by all.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.