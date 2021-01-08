PALMYRA
David F. Allgeyer
Dec. 30, 1948 - Jan. 5, 2021
David F. Allgeyer, 72, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Glenwood at Mulberry in Whitewater.
David was born on December 30, 1948, in North Henderson, Ill., the son of Clarence and Lois (Devlin) Allgeyer. He was blessed with two children, Jim and Ann. On April 1, 1995, David married his sweetheart, Pam Champeau, in Elkhorn. Dave worked as a systems analyst for Outboard Marine Corporation as well as Tempel Steel Corporation, retiring in 2015. His position required him to do a fair amount of traveling and he enjoyed that part of his work very much. His travels took him all over the globe, from Mexico and Canada, to China, India and Belgium. Traveling and experiencing other cultures was something Dave enjoyed very much, and, in true Dave fashion, he made friends every step of the way. Dave had a very outgoing and giving personality. He put the needs of others in front of his own and truly cared about people. He spent time volunteering with Meals on Wheels as well as Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin (GRRoW), and his generosity and kindness will be remembered by his family and friends. Dave also had a deep love of music. He had a very broad taste, from Neil Young, Jackson Browne and Van Morrison, to Jimmy Buffett, John Prine and Nanci Griffith. Dave and Pam attended countless concerts and live performances over the years and enjoyed every one. Finally, Dave had a deep love for his golden retrievers. They always held a special place in his heart, and he enjoyed taking his pups to home visits and fundraising events for GRRoW. Dave was a “one of a kind” individual, and he will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Pam Champeau of Palmyra, and his dear daughter, Ann (Brett) Kaddatz of Paddock Lake. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and his golden pups Siamsa and Hannah.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his loving son, Jim Allgeyer; and his brother, Clarence “Jiggs” Allgeyer.
He was preceded in death, as well, by his golden pups Gussy, Molly and Della.
The family would like to thank the outstanding staff of Glenwood for their compassionate care during Dave’s journey, as well as the outstanding staff of Rainbow Hospice for their assistance at the end of that journey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dave’s memory to GRRoW or a charity of your choice.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Gibson Family Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St., Palmyra, WI 53156. The family is requesting that social distancing and face-covering guidelines be adhered to.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, 262-495-2127, is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.