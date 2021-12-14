CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.
David F. Christensen
Jan. 22, 1960 - Dec. 10, 2021
David F. Christensen died peacefully on December 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and friends, after living with many complicated health issues.
Dave was born in Waukesha on January 22, 1960. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Waukesha South High School, Class of 1978. He married the love of his life, Diane (Brenneis) Christensen, on October 1, 1988. They moved to Crystal Lake, Illinois, in 1989 where they started their family and made many wonderful friends over the years.
With his great love for sports, Dave managed and played softball at the Saratoga Softball Complex for many years and took great pride in his team winning the Class D Division in 1988. He was a very faithful fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Notre Dame, and wore their colors with pride.
Often being called “Mr. Christmas,” Dave was passionate about the holiday season. As a bus driver for the Crystal Lake School District, he loved decorating the bus for the annual Crystal Lake Festival of Lights Parade and enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies through the season with his family.
Dave is survived by his wife, Diane, who was his best friend and recently his devoted caregiver; his two daughters, Ashley (Cody) Drew and Emily Christensen; and his first precious granddaughter, Braelyn Nicole Drew. He is further survived by siblings, Joe (Sue) Christensen, Madonna Hoover, Paul (Denise) Christensen and Ann (John) Siverling; mother-in-law, Jeri Brenneis; sisters-in-law, Charleyne Brenneis and Denise (Ufuk) Verun; brother-in-law, Leo (Patty) Brenneis; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Dylan) Johnson, Alison (Jacob) Diaz, Ryan Christensen, Jason Christensen, Amanda Silverling and Christopher Siverling; great-nephew, Caleb Johnson; great-niece, Aubree Johnson; best friend, Patrick Kadrich; and many other dear family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Bernice Christensen, and precious angel granddaughter, Emersyn Rose Drew, born sleeping on December 3, 2021.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, December 16, from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
The Christensen family would like to thank all their dear family, friends, neighbors, nurses, doctors, and Davita staff who has loved and cared for Dave these past years.
Leaving a great impact on everyone he met, Dave will be remembered as a kindhearted, loving man and jokester and will be greatly missed by many.
Memorials to Dave’s family will be greatly appreciated.
Davenport Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, 815-459-3411, is serving the family. To leave a fond memory of Dave, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.