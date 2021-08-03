PEWAUKEE
David G. Wichert
David passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Holton Manor in Elkhorn on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the age of 83.
Beloved husband to Mary for 49 1/2 years. Loving father of Jenny (John) Augustine and Michael (Amy) Wichert. Proud grandfather of Bailey and Ella Wichert. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
David retired from the U.S. Coast Guard after 33 1/2 years, both in active and reserve duty. David’s career over the years included being a firefighter for the Wauwatosa Fire Department and then working in various roles at Louis Allis, Kearney and Trecker Company and then retiring from Cutler Hammer/Eaton Corporation. After retiring David helped part time at Wicks Wood Floors and started several small business endeavors.
Prior to and after retirement David enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren in Wales, visiting their family cabin in the upper peninsula of Michigan and his daughter’s farm in Ashland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; brother Patrick; and sister Yolanda.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials in David’s name can be sent to the U.S. Coast Guard Foundation at coastguardfoundation.org.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family in this difficult time. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.