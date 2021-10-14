OCONOMOWOC
David J. Brussat
Dave Brussat, age 81, passed away on October 9, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Radtke Brussat; his sons David (Kim) and Richard (Jami); his grandchildren Christopher, Benjamin, Grace and Ethan; his step-granddaughter Heather (Goran) Kralj; his sister Jean Dye; his brother Tom Brussat; and his brother-in-law Fredrick (Juanita) Radtke. Further survived by his best friend Jerry Ullrich, his dog Cody, and other family and friends.
He was in the Class of 1954 at St. John de Nepomuc and graduated in 1958 at St. John Cathedral High School.
Thank you to ProHealth Care for their assistance.
Memorial service will be held at a later date and time.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.